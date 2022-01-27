HC reduces costs imposed on Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, says she didn't take up 5G issue in frivolous and casual manner.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
