More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
