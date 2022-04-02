Friendly ties between India and Nepal unique; such friendship is not seen anywhere else in world: PM Modi after talks with Nepal PM Deuba.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 13:01 IST
