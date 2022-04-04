India's envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra named new Foreign Secretary: Govt order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
India's envoy to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra named new Foreign Secretary: Govt order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Nepal
- India
- Vinay Mohan Kwatra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suzuki Motor Corp to invest Rs 10,445 cr for local manufacturing of EVs, batteries in India, signs MoU with Gujarat govt: Co Statement.
Huge expenditure on welfare schemes by Modi govt hitting public finances: Sinha
Govt planning to use fortified Ganga sludge as substitute for chemical fertilisers: Official
877 newborns, 61 mothers died as women refused hospital delivery during COVID pandemic: Meghalaya govt to NHRC
Arvind Kejriwal takes swipe at BJP delaying govt formation in four states