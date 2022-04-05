In phone conversation, S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss latest developments pertaining to Ukraine, and bilateral issues.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In phone conversation, S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Blinken discuss latest developments pertaining to Ukraine, and bilateral issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Jaishankar
- Blinken
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi hold talks with BJP top leaders to discuss govt formation in 4 states
State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard
Govt considering measures to reduce medical fees in the state: K'taka CM
Italy, U.S., France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday -statement
State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard