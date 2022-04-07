ED questions former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah in Delhi in a case related to J&K Bank: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:31 IST
