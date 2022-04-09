Former J-K minister Babu Singh wanted in Hawala racket case linked to subversive activities arrested from Kathua district: Police.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 12:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
