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IFQM Symposium: Paving the Way for a Resurgent MSME Sector in India

The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) hosted its inaugural MSME Symposium in Chennai, uniting over 250 industry leaders to enhance the global competitiveness of India's MSMEs. Key discussions focused on quality improvements, supply chain integration, and global value chain entry, launching initiatives to bolster MSME growth and international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:54 IST
IFQM Symposium: Paving the Way for a Resurgent MSME Sector in India
  • Country:
  • India

On a significant note, the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) held its first MSME Symposium at Anna University, Chennai, aiming to elevate the global competitiveness of Indian MSMEs. Over 250 industry stalwarts, including CEOs and academic leaders, gathered to map out strategies for integrating India's MSMEs into global value chains.

The symposium, themed 'India Needs... A Resurgent MSME Sector,' underscored the urgency of a 'national quality sprint.' Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, IFQM, highlighted the transformative potential of MSMEs reaching new heights in quality, productivity, and profitability. Srinivasan propelled the agenda towards practical goals such as doubling productivity and halving defects within a year.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, CEO & Director, emphasized that India's unique opportunity lies in improving quality standards. The symposium featured dynamic panel discussions and case studies showcasing successful transformation models and introducing five pivotal initiatives designed to revolutionize India's MSME landscape.

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