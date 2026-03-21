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Man Arrested for AI-Generated Images of PM Modi

A man from Bihar was arrested for posting objectionable AI-generated images of India's Prime Minister Modi on social media. The suspect, identified as Siddhnath Kumar, allegedly created and circulated the images using AI tools. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the image dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:01 IST
Man Arrested for AI-Generated Images of PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
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A resident of Bihar's Arwal district has been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly circulating AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms.

Siddhnath Kumar was detained in a coordinated operation involving Delhi Police and local law enforcement from Maulanachak village. The suspect was transported to Delhi for further examination.

Authorities believe Kumar produced and shared the images to mislead the public and disrupt societal harmony. Police are now delving into the extent to which the images were spread and the networks involved in their dissemination. Charges have been levied under forgery, defamation, and criminal intimidation laws, as per police reports.

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