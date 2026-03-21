Man Arrested for AI-Generated Images of PM Modi

A resident of Bihar's Arwal district has been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly circulating AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms.

Siddhnath Kumar was detained in a coordinated operation involving Delhi Police and local law enforcement from Maulanachak village. The suspect was transported to Delhi for further examination.

Authorities believe Kumar produced and shared the images to mislead the public and disrupt societal harmony. Police are now delving into the extent to which the images were spread and the networks involved in their dissemination. Charges have been levied under forgery, defamation, and criminal intimidation laws, as per police reports.