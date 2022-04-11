Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif says he wants good relations with India, but it can't be achieved without resolution of Kashmir issue.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
