Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Narendra Modi for felicitating him; says his country desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 15:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
