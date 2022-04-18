Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana says 23 people held so far, eight of them have previous criminal record.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana says 23 people held so far, eight of them have previous criminal record.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jahangirpuri
- Rakesh Asthana
Advertisement