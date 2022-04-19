One more individual, Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan of Jammu and Kashmir, designated terrorist by govt: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:54 IST
