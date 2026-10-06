South Korea's Lee says AI appears to have been used in bank hacks

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 11:31 IST
South Korea's Lee says AI appears to have been used in bank hacks

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ‌said on Tuesday that AI models are believed to have been used in some recent hacking incidents against banks and called for the country to develop cybersecurity methods suited to the AI era. "In some hacking incidents, signs have emerged of ‌AI being used, causing considerable public concern and anxiety," Lee said during a cabinet meeting.

"Please establish the circumstances ‌swiftly and clearly, and concentrate personnel and resources on minimising the damage." South Korea's police have launched a full-scale investigation into the hacking attacks against commercial banks that led to a breach of customers' personal information, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

Shinhan Bank, KB Kookmin Bank ⁠and others ​had reported cyberattacks, the Financial ⁠Services Commission (FSC) said on Friday, while Yonhap reported that Hana Bank and Woori Bank also suffered breaches. Authorities have not yet disclosed details on what ⁠kind of AI tools were used in the hacking incidents or the full scale of the breaches.

On Sunday, FSC Chairman Lee ​Eog-weon convened an emergency meeting with financial industry associations, regulators and executives from affected institutions, warning that the ⁠sector must respond with the highest level of vigilance. Financial watchdog the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and the Financial Security Institute shared data about 28 unique IP ⁠addresses ​and some country information linked to the recent hacking attempts with the financial sector, the FSS said on Tuesday.

In September, Australia said an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to ⁠files, in what could be the first known instance of an AI agent hacking a government website. An artificial ⁠intelligence research firm said last ⁠week that AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, casting the effort as a failed hacking attempt, while Canada said there were no indications its systems ‌were compromised.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Megawatts: Why Clean Energy’s Real Test Is Creating Jobs, Skills and Better Livelihoods

Beyond English-Led AI: How Local Languages Could Unlock New Markets, Jobs and Public Services

From EVs to AI: Why the Future of Global Manufacturing May Depend on Small Businesses

Climate Tariffs Could Reshape Who Wins and Loses Across Global Value Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026