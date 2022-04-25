We will make sure that unprovoked, unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be strategic failure: European Commission president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
We will make sure that unprovoked, unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be strategic failure: European Commission president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Ukraine
Advertisement