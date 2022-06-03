Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker, reports AP.
PTI | Oxonhill | Updated: 03-06-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 08:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
