Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, close associate of main shooter in killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, arrested: Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, close associate of main shooter in killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, arrested: Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle
- Moosewala
- Punjab
Advertisement