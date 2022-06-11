RS polls: EC orders returning officer in Maharashtra to reject vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande; take up counting of votes.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 00:56 IST
- Country:
- India
RS polls: EC orders returning officer in Maharashtra to reject vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande; take up counting of votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suhas Kande
- Maharashtra
Advertisement