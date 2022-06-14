Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup for second successive time following Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:31 IST
Indian football team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup for second successive time following Palestine's 4-0 win over Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- AFC Asian Cup
- Indian
- Palestine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB approves $250M loan to support Philippines in climate change adaptation
Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and 'harassment' at sea
SPECIAL REPORT-A pathologist, a priest and a hunt for justice in the Philippines
Philippines detects 2 cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.5
Top US official to visit S Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos from June 5-14