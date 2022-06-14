NCP leader Sharad Pawar said no to being opposition parties' nominee for presidential polls, other names under consideration: Sitaram Yechury.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:54 IST
