CBI searches 3 locations in case of Rs 30 crore bank fraud by Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd, earlier called Dynamix Balwas Resorts Pvt Ltd: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 18:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
