Key pillar of India's economic recovery is technology-led growth: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Key pillar of India's economic recovery is technology-led growth: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- PM Narendra
- BRICS
Advertisement