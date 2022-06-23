Have done much more for disadvantaged communities than Droupadi Murmu except that I wasn't born into tribal community: Yashwant Sinha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
