Maha crisis: Floor test cannot include names which are 'stigmatised', says senior advocate A M Singhvi in SC, seeks urgent hearing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Maha crisis: Floor test cannot include names which are 'stigmatised', says senior advocate A M Singhvi in SC, seeks urgent hearing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maha
- A M Singhvi
Advertisement