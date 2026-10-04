“Winning gold for India was my dream”: Indian archers Kirti Sharma, Chikitha hail historic archery campaign at Asian Games 

Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi expressed delight over her debut Asian Games campaign, highlighting her two medals and Olympic quota as a special achievement. She also dedicated her success to her parents and said hearing the national anthem was an unforgettable feeling.

Chikitha was part of the Indian women's compound archery team comprising of Jyothi Vennam and Prithika Pradeep, who defeated China 238-234 in the final in the women's compound archery, also matching the world record to secure the gold. In the other event, Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav secured a historic Los Angeles Olympics 2028 mixed team event slot in compound archery with a win over South Korea in the gold medal match. “I am feeling very good. This is my first Asian Games, and winning two medals and securing an Olympic quota is a very big achievement for me. It feels really special. Hearing the national anthem is a feeling you always want to experience again and again. I would dedicate these medals to my parents," Taniparthi told ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.

Indian archer Kirti Sharma expressed immense joy at fulfilling her dream of winning gold for India, crediting her family’s unwavering support despite their modest financial background. She also praised her parents, who have represented India in the Olympic mixed team event, for inspiring and supporting her journey.

Kirti Sharma, alongside Ankita Bhagat and Kumkum Mohod, created history at the 2026 Asian Games as India’s women’s recurve team defeated South Korea in the final to clinch gold, ending the Korean powerhouse’s 44-year dominance in the event. For Kirti, the triumph marked a landmark moment as India finally broke South Korea’s long-standing hold over the women’s team competition. “It feels very good. Winning a gold medal for India was my dream, and I have fulfilled it. I am extremely happy. My entire family has supported me tremendously. Although we come from a modest financial background, they always stood by me and never said no to anything I needed. I feel very lucky to have such supportive parents, and their encouragement has helped me reach this stage. They are champions themselves and have represented India in the mixed team event at the Olympics," Kirti Sharma told ANI.

Indian archers secured nine medals from 10 events — five gold, two silver and two bronze — matching their record haul from the 2023 Hangzhou Games and making archery India’s most successful discipline in terms of gold medals at the Games. (ANI)