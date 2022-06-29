Udaipur murder meant to spread terror. Information that killers have contacts aborad has also surfaced: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
