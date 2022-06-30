Supreme Court: Biden administration properly ended Trump-era policy forcing some US asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:01 IST
Supreme Court: Biden administration properly ended Trump-era policy forcing some US asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump-era
- Supreme Court
- Mexico
Advertisement