At BJP meet, J P Nadda attacks opposition over 'corruption, dynastic politics', accuses it of obstructing govt's work for empowering country.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
At BJP meet, J P Nadda attacks opposition over 'corruption, dynastic politics', accuses it of obstructing govt's work for empowering country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J P Nadda
Advertisement