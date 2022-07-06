CBI searches at 16 places in relation with alleged graft in Kiru Power Project contract flagged by Governor Satya Pal Malik: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
