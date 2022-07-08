Hospital officials confirm former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during campaign speech, reports AP.
PTI | Nara | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:53 IST
