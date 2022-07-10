NIA arrests seventh person in connection with killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan: Spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 17:37 IST
