UP police constitutes SIT for 'transparent probe' into cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts: Officials.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
UP police constitutes SIT for 'transparent probe' into cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Zubair
- Alt News
Advertisement