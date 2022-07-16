There used be mutual respect between govt and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing: CJI Ramana at event in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:15 IST
