SC directs transfer of PILs pending before it challenging Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces to Delhi HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
