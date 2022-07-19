Prophet remarks row: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action in FIRs/complaints which may be registered in future on this issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:32 IST
