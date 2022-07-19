Have seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context, people asked if such a situation can occur in India: S Jaishankar at all-party meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Have seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context, people asked if such a situation can occur in India: S Jaishankar at all-party meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lankan
- India
- Jaishankar
Advertisement