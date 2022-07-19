Former president APJ Abdul Kalam was an ideal representation of Indo-Islamic culture: President Ramnath Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
