Droupadi Murmu's life, her exemplary success motivates every Indian; she emerged as ray of hope for citizens: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Droupadi Murmu's life, her exemplary success motivates every Indian; she emerged as ray of hope for citizens: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Droupadi Murmu's
- Indian
Advertisement