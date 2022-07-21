I am certain Droupadi Murmu will be outstanding President who will lead from front, strengthen India's development journey: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
I am certain Droupadi Murmu will be outstanding President who will lead from front, strengthen India's development journey: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- PM Modi
- India
Advertisement