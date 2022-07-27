Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says actions taken by ED, other agencies are in line with govt intention to check corruption, punish corrupt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says actions taken by ED, other agencies are in line with govt intention to check corruption, punish corrupt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiren Rijiju
Advertisement