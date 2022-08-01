Parliament passes The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament passes The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delivery Systems
- The Weapons of Mass Destruction
- Parliament
Advertisement