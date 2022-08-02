Six pacts between India & Maldives to facilitate cooperation in capacity building, cyber security, housing, disaster mgmt & infrastructure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Six pacts between India & Maldives to facilitate cooperation in capacity building, cyber security, housing, disaster mgmt & infrastructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India & Maldives
Advertisement