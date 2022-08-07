Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal wins bronze in squash competition at Commonwealth Games.
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:03 IST
Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal wins bronze in squash competition at Commonwealth Games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dipika Pallikal
- Saurav Ghosal
- Indian
- Commonwealth Games
Advertisement