We have sought a common minimum programme, while giving outside support to new Bihar govt: CPIML(L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
We have sought a common minimum programme, while giving outside support to new Bihar govt: CPIML(L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dipankar Bhattacharya
- Bihar govt
Advertisement