We have to fight against corruption; in last 8 years, use of Aadhar, DBT, mobile were used to find Rs 2 lakh crore of black money: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 08:52 IST
