V K Saxena has written to Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi CMO sending files without CM's signature to LG for opinion, approval: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- V K Saxena
