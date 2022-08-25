SC-appointed panel on Pegasus submits report to apex court in 3 parts, one part suggests law to protect right to privacy of citizens.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 11:27 IST
