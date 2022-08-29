SC issues notice to UP on bail plea of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested on way to Hathras where Dalit woman died.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
