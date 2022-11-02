India successfully conducts maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile: Defence Ministry.
India successfully conducts maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile: Defence Ministry.
