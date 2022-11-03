S Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow; dialogue to focus on bilateral, regional, global issues: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:51 IST
S Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow; dialogue to focus on bilateral, regional, global issues: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
